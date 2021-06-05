I have a mostly complete 351c 2v engine out of a 1973 Grande. It is assembled but missing: rocker arms and related parts, one pushrod, distributor (but had cap and wires), timing chain cover, vacuum plate under the carb, and various bolts. Engine is on a stand in Fort Mohave, AZ. Asking $350 or trade for parts I need fir my 73 Grande. Anywhere along the way between the AZ/CA border and Southern CA I am willing to deliver. I have pictures of the internals and stamping, and various measurements. Let me know if you’re interested and thanks for looking.