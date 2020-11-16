Thinking about swapping some 351 Cleveland-4v pedestal mount rocker arms on my stock 5.0 to get a little extra lift out of the factory cam. Looking specifically at the Melling MR888 rockers. They appear to have the same dimension as the windsor rocker arms from the pivot point to the spring pad, but are 1.73 ratio, compared to the 1.6 windsor rockers. Not to worried about pushrod interference, as I've run 1.72 ratio before on other 302/E-7 head motors and it wasn't a problem. Seems like a lot cheaper route than buying a set of roller rockers to do the same thing. Anybody ever done this before?