351 Cleveland Question

Hi , I got a question that so far I haven't been able to get a straight answer to.How to identify which 351C meaning ( Code, Q,K, so on ). I am bit stumped asfrom the history of the engine that I'm aware of it supposed to be 351C "K" codethat came out of a 1972 Mach 1. The engine currently has a 4b holley carb from what I can tell some modification of 600 series ( 80457 ).According to Ford there was no 351C in a mustang aside from a 1970 and that was a 2b version. also according to them the 4b only came in 1970 to 72 Torino and ( Full size ), I assume Fairlane ?I don't trust Ford much as according to them I also drive 1995 5.0L Cobra that they never admitted to building till year 2000.Also according to what I've been reading on the net there is apparently no "K" code 351C, and "K" is only referenced to 289 hi po's ??The Engine is currently being ran in a 1980 Bronco that I have been progressively working on everything is running and in good shape aside from the right side exaust manifold that recently cracked. On that i would like to ask if anyone knows if any other manifold ( Different model or year , motor ) that a manifold would cross.So far unable to find one. I had used a 351m oil pan and sump that i had to flip around to accommodate the engine into the truck frame so perhaps the manifold would cross too ?Any info isappreciated.Thanks.