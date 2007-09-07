351 Cleveland Question

C

cobracobra50

New Member
Aug 11, 2007
5
0
0
Hi , I got a question that so far I haven't been able to get a straight answer to.
How to identify which 351C meaning ( Code, Q,K, so on ). I am bit stumped as
from the history of the engine that I'm aware of it supposed to be 351C "K" code
that came out of a 1972 Mach 1. The engine currently has a 4b holley carb from what I can tell some modification of 600 series ( 80457 ).
According to Ford there was no 351C in a mustang aside from a 1970 and that was a 2b version. also according to them the 4b only came in 1970 to 72 Torino and ( Full size ), I assume Fairlane ?
I don't trust Ford much as according to them I also drive 1995 5.0L Cobra that they never admitted to building till year 2000.
Also according to what I've been reading on the net there is apparently no "K" code 351C, and "K" is only referenced to 289 hi po's ??

The Engine is currently being ran in a 1980 Bronco that I have been progressively working on everything is running and in good shape aside from the right side exaust manifold that recently cracked. On that i would like to ask if anyone knows if any other manifold ( Different model or year , motor ) that a manifold would cross.
So far unable to find one. I had used a 351m oil pan and sump that i had to flip around to accommodate the engine into the truck frame so perhaps the manifold would cross too ?

Any info is :bang: appreciated.
Thanks.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


5

5.0ina66

Member
Jun 6, 2003
664
0
16
Ohio
broken
Man whoever you've been talking to at Ford doesn't know their a$$hole from their elbow!

The 351C was used in Mustangs 70-73 and other cars until 1974. There is no 'K-code HiPo 351C' but there is the BOSS 351 and 351CJ as well as a regular 4V 351C, all available in mustangs with a bunch of engine codes like Q, M, & R to go along with them.

A 351M is heavily based on a 351C, but I kinda doubt the exhaust manifolds would fit as the biggest change was the 351M heads. Why not headers? :D
HTH
--Kyle
PS: WTF? They don't admit to building a 5.0L 95 Cobra? WTF??
 
C

cobracobra50

New Member
Aug 11, 2007
5
0
0
Back in around 98 i needed some parts for the Cobra, so I go to Ford and Just in case though most parts are inter-changeable with GT asked for whatever I needed
as a 5.0 95 cobra part, the guy looked at me like I was an idiot and said " There is no such thing ", so i drag him out in the parking lot and stuff his face in to the car and under the hood, he still wasn't convinced thinking I Chewed 5.0 Cobra into the top of the intake plenum. Had to insure it as a GT till 2000 as the insurance company didn't even have a listing.
Almost knocked few guys out for implying that I stuck Cobra decals all over the Gt, cause the 95 has the regular Gt hood .

As far as the headers for the Cleveland that would be my next choice however because it's in the Bronco now, no one knows if they would clear everything, another thing is that i can't find any shorties and the full size headers might run into the bottom cross member or not clear firewall or something I don't really know, would be nice to hear from some one who's done this already.

Thanks.
 
G

Gud T.B. Blown

Member
Dec 9, 2004
583
1
18
First you need to determine whether you have 2v, 4v, 400 or 351M heads. If they are 2v or 4v heads there will be either a 2 or 4 where #2 is. 400 and 351M heads don't.

351M_head_02.jpg


If you have 2v heads any 2v, 4v, 400 or 351M exhaust manifold will work. If they are 4v heads only a 4v manifold will work.
 
StangDreamin'

StangDreamin'

Founding Member
Aug 10, 2002
583
0
16
2nd Ocotillo bush east of the Colorado River; Sout
cobracobra50 said:
Back in around 98 i needed some parts for the Cobra, so I go to Ford and Just in case though most parts are inter-changeable with GT asked for whatever I needed
as a 5.0 95 cobra part, the guy looked at me like I was an idiot and said " There is no such thing ", so i drag him out in the parking lot and stuff his face in to the car and under the hood, he still wasn't convinced thinking I Chewed 5.0 Cobra into the top of the intake plenum...
Click to expand...

Are you Shiite-ing us??? :rlaugh: Did this guy really work at a Ford Parts Desk; or was he just covering for the regular Parts Guy's Lunch Break before he went back to the Nissan side of the dealership? :shrug:
Wonder what he had said if you had called it a '94 Cobra? And maybe showed him SVTCobra306's article in the April '07 "Mustang Enthusiast" mag? For "the regulars" on this Forum that haven't seen the mag or heard about it; the car in question can be seen "underneath" Cowgirl Tink in her avatar picture.

OBTW: That's my daughter, you pervs! Look at the white Cobra-shape thing; not down her blouse! :mad:

This "parts guy" must have just stopped by the dealership because his Vespa broke down outside...... :nonono:
 
G

Grabber70Mach

Member
Jul 6, 2003
305
0
17
54
Indian Head, MD
Visit site
cobracobra50 said:
Back in around 98 i needed some parts for the Cobra, so I go to Ford and Just in case though most parts are inter-changeable with GT asked for whatever I needed
as a 5.0 95 cobra part, the guy looked at me like I was an idiot and said " There is no such thing ", so i drag him out in the parking lot and stuff his face in to the car and under the hood, he still wasn't convinced thinking I Chewed 5.0 Cobra into the top of the intake plenum. Had to insure it as a GT till 2000 as the insurance company didn't even have a listing.
Almost knocked few guys out for implying that I stuck Cobra decals all over the Gt, cause the 95 has the regular Gt hood .

As far as the headers for the Cleveland that would be my next choice however because it's in the Bronco now, no one knows if they would clear everything, another thing is that i can't find any shorties and the full size headers might run into the bottom cross member or not clear firewall or something I don't really know, would be nice to hear from some one who's done this already.

Thanks.
Click to expand...


If its a Cleveland motor check out Sanderson headers for shorties, I've got them on my 70 4V Motor.

Here's a link
http://www.sandersonheaders.com/product_info.php?products_id=188
 
C

cobracobra50

New Member
Aug 11, 2007
5
0
0
Lol the sad part was that he worked there for years, still does.

Now about that manifold, I got little pissy and went and got me a 351m/400
manifold.... so here is the catch, it would bolt up ,the patern is same even the gasket part numbers match to 351C however it is a beefier manifold and the out is angled more to the outside so due to clearance issues it's a no go.. from what I can tell I don't think it would work in the mustang body either.
The real Cleveland manifold basicaly hugs the head and goes straight back and down I assume it was made that way because of the Original Intended application,and it's clearance requirements.


Cool.... Sanderson headers, looks like they may work... OR so I hope.. lol.
If nothing else i guess it's a learning process.

Another thing if anybody happens to have any 351C related info filed , like Pdf. books or anything like manuals and so on could you guys maybe toss it to my e-mail [email protected] , would be much appreciated I want to get up to par with this one.

The story is I got the motor from one old guy who used to work for Ford back in a day and who was restoring a 72 Q code Mach1, he ended up building the motor I got first, before finding a Q code one that matched the cars original numbers. So I got it but before I got Into working with this thing the old man passed away and I litteraly have no one to talk to in reference to it.

Thank you all for your help.
 
E

Edgarraybrownjr

New Member
Feb 25, 2022
2
0
1
37
Oakridge
cobracobra50 said:
Hi , I got a question that so far I haven't been able to get a straight answer to.
How to identify which 351C meaning ( Code, Q,K, so on ). I am bit stumped as
from the history of the engine that I'm aware of it supposed to be 351C "K" code
that came out of a 1972 Mach 1. The engine currently has a 4b holley carb from what I can tell some modification of 600 series ( 80457 ).
According to Ford there was no 351C in a mustang aside from a 1970 and that was a 2b version. also according to them the 4b only came in 1970 to 72 Torino and ( Full size ), I assume Fairlane ?
I don't trust Ford much as according to them I also drive 1995 5.0L Cobra that they never admitted to building till year 2000.
Also according to what I've been reading on the net there is apparently no "K" code 351C, and "K" is only referenced to 289 hi po's ??

The Engine is currently being ran in a 1980 Bronco that I have been progressively working on everything is running and in good shape aside from the right side exaust manifold that recently cracked. On that i would like to ask if anyone knows if any other manifold ( Different model or year , motor ) that a manifold would cross.
So far unable to find one. I had used a 351m oil pan and sump that i had to flip around to accommodate the engine into the truck frame so perhaps the manifold would cross too ?

Any info is :bang: appreciated.
Thanks.
Click to expand...

They do exist cause I have 2 of them.. only 80 produced that I know of.

5.0ina66 said:
Man whoever you've been talking to at Ford doesn't know their a$$hole from their elbow!

The 351C was used in Mustangs 70-73 and other cars until 1974. There is no 'K-code HiPo 351C' but there is the BOSS 351 and 351CJ as well as a regular 4V 351C, all available in mustangs with a bunch of engine codes like Q, M, & R to go along with them.

A 351M is heavily based on a 351C, but I kinda doubt the exhaust manifolds would fit as the biggest change was the 351M heads. Why not headers? :D
HTH
--Kyle
PS: WTF? They don't admit to building a 5.0L 95 Cobra? WTF??
Click to expand...

Here is one of
20220220_133132.jpg
my K code 1972 351 Cleveland ...
 

Attachments

  • 20220220_133132.jpg
    20220220_133132.jpg
    595.5 KB · Views: 0
  • 20220220_133128.jpg
    20220220_133128.jpg
    573.7 KB · Views: 0
  • 20220220_133036.jpg
    20220220_133036.jpg
    872.7 KB · Views: 0
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

A
T5 conversion questions
Replies
14
Views
943
Classic Mustang Specific Tech
manicmechanic007
manicmechanic007
W
Engine Need help figuring out a distributor for my fox with a carbed crown vic engine
Replies
8
Views
247
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
7991LXnSHO
7991LXnSHO
D
Carb Spitting
Replies
14
Views
648
Classic Mustang Specific Tech
7991LXnSHO
7991LXnSHO
vristang
Put a 2.3 into a 5.0 chassis?
Replies
21
Views
487
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
vristang
vristang
A
03 mach 1 cel abs and tc lights are off on cluster?
Replies
7
Views
255
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
COramprat
COramprat
Top Bottom