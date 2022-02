351 Cleveland Question

Lol the sad part was that he worked there for years, still does.Now about that manifold, I got little pissy and went and got me a 351m/400manifold.... so here is the catch, it would bolt up ,the patern is same even the gasket part numbers match to 351C however it is a beefier manifold and the out is angled more to the outside so due to clearance issues it's a no go.. from what I can tell I don't think it would work in the mustang body either.The real Cleveland manifold basicaly hugs the head and goes straight back and down I assume it was made that way because of the Original Intended application,and it's clearance requirements.Cool.... Sanderson headers, looks like they may work... OR so I hope.. lol.If nothing else i guess it's a learning process.Another thing if anybody happens to have any 351C related info filed , like Pdf. books or anything like manuals and so on could you guys maybe toss it to my e-mail [email protected] , would be much appreciated I want to get up to par with this one.The story is I got the motor from one old guy who used to work for Ford back in a day and who was restoring a 72 Q code Mach1, he ended up building the motor I got first, before finding a Q code one that matched the cars original numbers. So I got it but before I got Into working with this thing the old man passed away and I litteraly have no one to talk to in reference to it.Thank you all for your help.