351 or 302?

Questions Questions Questions!!! I bought a 89 gt with a transplanted motor out of a truck I believe e7te casting numbers had a difficult time getting it running but now it runs awesome, my question is when I replaced the injectors and intake gaskets I noticed it had a spider hood down for the lifters,and a steel not cast distributor gear which tells me that it's a roller cam but this year and engine block didn't come with roller cam it had the provision for one but not stock as far as I can tell from the information I'm getting on the interweb, hopefully someone can educate me plz!