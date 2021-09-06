351 or 302?

J

Johns89blu

Member
Aug 8, 2021
13
2
13
46
Michigan
Questions Questions Questions!!! I bought a 89 gt with a transplanted motor out of a truck I believe e7te casting numbers had a difficult time getting it running but now it runs awesome, my question is when I replaced the injectors and intake gaskets I noticed it had a spider hood down for the lifters,and a steel not cast distributor gear which tells me that it's a roller cam but this year and engine block didn't come with roller cam it had the provision for one but not stock as far as I can tell from the information I'm getting on the interweb, hopefully someone can educate me plz!
 

Attachments

  • 20210809_204525.jpg
    20210809_204525.jpg
    439 KB · Views: 3
  • 20210810_171540.jpg
    20210810_171540.jpg
    383.8 KB · Views: 3
  • 20210607_171422.jpg
    20210607_171422.jpg
    519.8 KB · Views: 3

