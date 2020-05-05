351 power!

hoopty5.0
mechanicus terribilis
Mod Dude
-
- Dec 14, 2010
-
- 7,290
-
- 6,185
-
- 204
Those of you who pay for Motortrend and keep up with Engine Masters, the latest episode threw me through a loop.
SBE 351w, tiny little AFR 165s, some OTS hydraulic roller, a Chinee intake and a 750 cfm carbonator made 435/435. The torque “curve” was more of a table. It fell off at 6100, but still. Who’da thunk?
Makes me rethink plans for this 351 block that followed me home the other day (and isn’t for the fox)
SBE 351w, tiny little AFR 165s, some OTS hydraulic roller, a Chinee intake and a 750 cfm carbonator made 435/435. The torque “curve” was more of a table. It fell off at 6100, but still. Who’da thunk?
Makes me rethink plans for this 351 block that followed me home the other day (and isn’t for the fox)