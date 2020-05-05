351 power!

Those of you who pay for Motortrend and keep up with Engine Masters, the latest episode threw me through a loop.

SBE 351w, tiny little AFR 165s, some OTS hydraulic roller, a Chinee intake and a 750 cfm carbonator made 435/435. The torque “curve” was more of a table. It fell off at 6100, but still. Who’da thunk?
Makes me rethink plans for this 351 block that followed me home the other day (and isn’t for the fox)
 

