351 power!

Those of you who pay for Motortrend and keep up with Engine Masters, the latest episode threw me through a loop.



SBE 351w, tiny little AFR 165s, some OTS hydraulic roller, a Chinee intake and a 750 cfm carbonator made 435/435. The torque “curve” was more of a table. It fell off at 6100, but still. Who’da thunk?

Makes me rethink plans for this 351 block that followed me home the other day (and isn’t for the fox)