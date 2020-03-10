Progress Thread .351 roller, cam bearing cracks, I've got em #2 & #4

mikeAZ

Nov 4, 2019
Arizona
Hi mileage motor..Probably lead a rough life. We were going to stroker it to a 408., street motor. The cracks are hardly noticeable, even missed them on the 1st. inspection. i've read everything I can find, the Pro engine builder may not use the block from what I can find but i'm sure some / many have used it as is?.... I'm tempted to either leave it 351 or build it as a low $ 393. Probably a lot of them built without knowing about the cracks??? I doubt anyone is going to let you strip an engine and let you check the cam journals before you buy it????...
 
