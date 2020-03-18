351 w in 1986 mustang help

May 27, 2019
buffalo ny
Hi all I am going to be yanking the 351 Windsor out of my 1983 pickup and rebuild for my 1986 gt convertible. The build is mot going to be anything nuts roller cam trick flow heads dont know which heads and a trick flow manifold and fuel injection. Questions I have is what size mass air to use and I dont know anything about the ignition these cars run I am used to just putting a msd distributor in with a msd box and be on my way. Also what can I get away with as fare as pollution control crap under the hood. Do i have to weld co2 sensor in the headers exetra. Also want to keep the air conditioning so were cand I get all the brackets.

Any help would be great
