351C Power Steering Pump

Clevorguy said: ...I can take better pics tonight if you want, but there are spacers in there. I could even sell the brackets + spacers to you if you want. Cheap. I have no need for the 351c anymore. Click to expand...

Now that I have the guts to work on an otherwise working front section - correcting 'engineered' solutions for radiator, fan and PS pump - I've rediscovered the thread I wrote.....

Thanks, Clevorguy. I could use a couple more pics, some that show the pulleys more close up. Especailly want to see how the PS pump hooks up to the fan, behind the alterntor, and the backspace on the fan pulley.. My belts are routed fan-alt-crank, and PS-crank. No wonder the belt I bought won't fit, and the mounting hardware is short!I need a good shot of the crank pully; I suspect my alternator is on the right track with the wrong route.