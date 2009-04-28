351C Power Steering Pump

70Mach351c
Member
-
Jul 19, 2007
-
- 37
-
- 0
-
- 6
One other question about my inherited rigged-up Mach1:
I cannot seem to find the right parts for mounting a power steering pump on a 351 Cleveland in a 69/70. The car I have was assembled from two cars. The original, had a Cleveland with a Windsor swapped in, while a donor had the Cleveland now in it, and other goodies. I'm unsure as to which car had what options used, outside of the engine. I'm quite sure the PS setup is, um, 'engineered' from bracketry on a 351 Windsor. It leaves the pump belt off-line, and frankly a worry.
NPD seems to list parts for a car with AC, which I don't have. Does that matter here?
Which should I choose? I found a correct stamped bracket, but the bolt and hardware coming from behind escapes me. Is there a spacer involved?
Help/pics would be appreciated.
