351C T5 Swap

J

Jay575

New Member
Jun 4, 2020
2
0
1
28
Arizona
Evening all,

I am in the process of dropping a 351C into my 69 Coupe and and considering taking this opportunity to do the T5 swap. Does anyone have any tips or warnings for making this happen? What parts need to be added/replaced to bolt the t5 to a Cleveland? I'm looking at a trans from a 2006 Mustang if that makes any difference. TIA
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Rk3 Debating a 351c swap Fox Engine Swaparoo 15
Z 4.6 to 351c swap 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 33
S 351C swap Q's 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 7
K T5 swap & 351C Classic Mustang Specific Tech 5
K 351C SWAP TO 429/460 Classic Mustang Specific Tech 5
S 351c swap Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
N 351C Engine Swap Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 31
Stangfanatic98 351C - FMX to C4 swap?? Classic Mustang Specific Tech 9
Shadow 1 351C Swap Questions Regional Forums and Event Information 11
M 1967 289 to 351C swap? Classic Mustang Specific Tech 8
M 67 289 to 351c swap??? Classic Mustang Specific Tech 2
DarkoStoj problem with the belts and pullies on my swapped in 351c Classic Mustang Specific Tech 25
F Update on 289-->351c motor swap Classic Mustang Specific Tech 0
67P51 Tremec Swap 351c Classic Mustang Specific Tech 1
V Would a 351c be a direct swap? Classic Mustang Specific Tech 13
Hack cheap 351C swap? Classic Mustang Specific Tech 9
7 351c C-6 to AOD swap Classic Mustang Specific Tech 0
M Progress Thread '67 Mustang 351C > C4 trans > Clueless 21 year old 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 5
J 351C help with valve adjustment 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 8
7 Engine using ATF to help free up 351C engine Classic Mustang Specific Tech 3
J 351 cleveland vacuum lines/ water lines help. 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 0
F For Sale 1973 Mustang convertible 351C w/ mods | NJ, NYC area Classic Mustangs For Sale 0
C 78 ghia 351c installed 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 6
J 351c timing tab? 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 1
C Valve cover leak bra..... 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 2
J Scratch on cylinder wall 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 3
J 351C cam selection help 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 1
U 351c 2bbl cam/hydraulic lifters problem/ choice 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 10
J Surface rust on cylinder walls 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 11
J Surface rust on cylinder walls 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 0
D Where can I find a 351C engine? 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 10
MoDriver SOLD Ford 351C 2V Cleveland 2 Barrel Cylinder Heads Engine and Power Adder 0
M 1973 Mach 1 Electrical/startup Help 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 1
M 1973 Mach 1 Build 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 6
D Need Advice On New Heads Or New Intake 351c Classic Mustang Specific Tech 3
Doug Nash SOLD Msd Pro-billet Street Distributor #8477 For 351c, 351m, 400, 429, 460, Classic Mustangs For Sale 2
3 Expired 73 Mach I Survivor 351c/4 Speed/low Miles $16,500 Classic Mustangs For Sale 0
M Help.. 67 Mustang With Heidts Ifs And 351c 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 1
Three50won 351c... 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 27
verytalonted Cam Choice For 351c 4v? 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 6
sen2two 351c Into My 91 Fox Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 9
K Expired 1971 Mustang/coupe/351c/25k Miles Classic Mustangs For Sale 0
Jredline1984 SOLD 351c 4v Blue Thunder Intake Engine and Power Adder 0
chad ruehlen Engine 351c Backfiring/ And Not Running At Idle Classic Mustang Specific Tech 23
1 1970 Mach1 351c switched to a 4.6 police interceptor The Welcome Wagon 3
S 351C FelPro Intake Galley Pan gasket not fitting Classic Mustang Specific Tech 5
callys Installed Pertronix in Stock 351c - very poor starting and idling Classic Mustang Specific Tech 3
crane550 Engine 351c Build Classic Mustang Specific Tech 1
acinider Expired Vintage Air, T5 Into 66 Kit, 351c Heads, Gas Caps, Dist, Fuel Pump, Clutch Eq Bar, Pulleys, Carb Drivetrain Parts 5
J '72 351c 2v Upgrade Help Classic Mustang Specific Tech 14
Similar threads
Top Bottom