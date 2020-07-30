351C T5 Swap

Evening all,
I am in the process of dropping a 351C into my 69 Coupe and and considering taking this opportunity to do the T5 swap. Does anyone have any tips or warnings for making this happen? What parts need to be added/replaced to bolt the t5 to a Cleveland? I'm looking at a trans from a 2006 Mustang if that makes any difference. TIA
