HI Guys,Back in March I asked some final questions regarding updating an old GT40 crate engine. Here are some pics from the update.Starting with draining the radiator (no petcock) and removing the exhaust I began with the disassembly.Dirty Old Trans Pan:Dirty GT40 crate on the stand:F4TE Blocks are set up for Roller Cam, So the .498 lift cam was replaced by a Comp Cams HE274HR camPrepping the TFS Heads - Drilling out the bolt holes for 351W, swapping single springs for double springsThe Roller Cam required a change in pushrods (8.050) and PTV clay test.