I would like to add AC to my car. It’s got a 351 swap and a March polished pulley setup. For starters, I’m not a huge fan of the way that the power steering pump mounts. It isn’t all that stout, and there is “flex” due to design of the March ps pulley bracket. I mention this since I’m also considering AC. There is a steel bracket that LMR sells which would basically allow mounting for the ps pump and also an AC compressor at the same time, with one steel bracket. It is probably a better design and would probably have less “flex” of the ps pump. Would adding this bracket allow me to still utilize the remaining March pulley setup? This way, I wouldn’t need to redo my entire bracket setup. I just don’t know if the “ stock/OEM” alignment is the same as the March pulley setup.