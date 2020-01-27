Engine 351w AC with/without March pulleys?

G

ggradtech

Active Member
Jun 17, 2016
146
14
28
51
I would like to add AC to my car. It’s got a 351 swap and a March polished pulley setup. For starters, I’m not a huge fan of the way that the power steering pump mounts. It isn’t all that stout, and there is “flex” due to design of the March ps pulley bracket. I mention this since I’m also considering AC. There is a steel bracket that LMR sells which would basically allow mounting for the ps pump and also an AC compressor at the same time, with one steel bracket. It is probably a better design and would probably have less “flex” of the ps pump. Would adding this bracket allow me to still utilize the remaining March pulley setup? This way, I wouldn’t need to redo my entire bracket setup. I just don’t know if the “ stock/OEM” alignment is the same as the March pulley setup.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
X Spark plug gap on 351w Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 6
E 351w with Trick Flow 11r heads with BBK tuned headers in 1995 SN95GT fit ? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 2
X 351w with 302 cam? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 7
G Fox 351W power depending on build question 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 9
Sun Dropsz How To Make A Dipstick Tube For A 351w Without Buying The Ford Racing Swap Kit 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 4
Similar threads
Spark plug gap on 351w
351w with Trick Flow 11r heads with BBK tuned headers in 1995 SN95GT fit ?
351w with 302 cam?
Fox 351W power depending on build question
How To Make A Dipstick Tube For A 351w Without Buying The Ford Racing Swap Kit
Top Bottom