351w build looking for help.

Hey guys. New to the push rod engines so I'm looking for some help. I bought a notch roller with a bunch of new parts that I want to utilize on my build since I already have them.



351w stroked to a 408 fully forged if that makes a difference. I have edelbrock performance intake II upper and lower that I'll be using with a intake spacer. Sve head 170cc flow. 61cc. From what I'm gathering these will hold the engine back ? They're new in the box so I'd like to use them. The shop that I order the rotating assembly from calculated a 10:6:1 compression. With that being said what cam would you guys recommend me using? That car for the most part will be street driven with trips to the track. Looking for the most hp na but I will be adding boost later when I get some one to buy my kenne bell.