351w build looking for help.

A

Ang3lgarcia

New Member
Jan 15, 2022
1
0
1
24
Los Angeles, CA
Hey guys. New to the push rod engines so I'm looking for some help. I bought a notch roller with a bunch of new parts that I want to utilize on my build since I already have them.

351w stroked to a 408 fully forged if that makes a difference. I have edelbrock performance intake II upper and lower that I'll be using with a intake spacer. Sve head 170cc flow. 61cc. From what I'm gathering these will hold the engine back ? They're new in the box so I'd like to use them. The shop that I order the rotating assembly from calculated a 10:6:1 compression. With that being said what cam would you guys recommend me using? That car for the most part will be street driven with trips to the track. Looking for the most hp na but I will be adding boost later when I get some one to buy my kenne bell.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

U
1966 289 build
Replies
0
Views
167
Classic Mustang Specific Tech
Uglstang
U
S
For Sale All parts from 408 build that never materialized - all brand new! (Georgetown, TX)
Replies
2
Views
606
Engine and Power Adder
7991LXnSHO
7991LXnSHO
Z
NEW 347 WON'T IDLE
Replies
40
Views
1K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Flyboy60
F
C
Advice for a ~450HP 351w build
Replies
3
Views
959
1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
zookeeper
zookeeper
R
4v build help
Replies
0
Views
469
SVT Tech Forum
RJ Brar
R
Top Bottom