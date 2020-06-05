For Sale 351w GT40 tubular intake + extras

Ultra90GT

Ultra90GT

Member
Mar 4, 2017
47
2
8
37
All parts are factory Ford lightning, not aftermarket....$1300 for all shipped to you

GT40 tubular upper
Ford lightning 351w lower
42lb injectors
42lb MAF
Fuel rails with PP regulator
80mm Throttle body
80mm egr spacer
C&L cold air intake w/ K&N filter
 

