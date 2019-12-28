351w na build

D

Dan gibson

Member
Jul 31, 2017
6
1
13
20
I have a 351w bored 40 over. Stock bottom end, all arp bolts. I have a vic jr single plane intake, trick flow stage 3 hyrdraulic roller cam, trick flow 1.7 rocker arms,so cam will be 640 lift do not know the other specs of cam off hand right now, trick flow twisted wedge 11r 205 cylinder heads, 56cc combustion chamber, trickflow track max valve springs for larger cam lift, forged pistons with valve reliefs should be right around 11.1 compression, all msd ignition 6aL box, holley efi sniper carb. With 1 3/4 long tubes what kinda power should I expect or what would you change on the combo not worried about drivability. Shooting for atleast 450 to the motor! Do you think that is possible with this combo I have? it's not running yet getting ready to put the top end together just wanting some of your opinions before I unbox everything and put it together in case theres a more thought out combo you guys may have experience with. Also what kinda numbers have you guys gotten with your 351w builds and what parts did you use?
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
James K Progress Thread 351w build and swap Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 12
A 1987 408 Stroker comperssion 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 28
T 351w Build Questions In A Sn95 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 20
SlowFiveOh Building A 351w For Boost 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 7
Stang_1973 73 Restomod Dilemma - 351w Build- Dyno Sheets Included 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 0
Similar threads
Progress Thread 351w build and swap
1987 408 Stroker comperssion
351w Build Questions In A Sn95
Building A 351w For Boost
73 Restomod Dilemma - 351w Build- Dyno Sheets Included
Top Bottom