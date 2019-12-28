351w na build

I have a 351w bored 40 over. Stock bottom end, all arp bolts. I have a vic jr single plane intake, trick flow stage 3 hyrdraulic roller cam, trick flow 1.7 rocker arms,so cam will be 640 lift do not know the other specs of cam off hand right now, trick flow twisted wedge 11r 205 cylinder heads, 56cc combustion chamber, trickflow track max valve springs for larger cam lift, forged pistons with valve reliefs should be right around 11.1 compression, all msd ignition 6aL box, holley efi sniper carb. With 1 3/4 long tubes what kinda power should I expect or what would you change on the combo not worried about drivability. Shooting for atleast 450 to the motor! Do you think that is possible with this combo I have? it's not running yet getting ready to put the top end together just wanting some of your opinions before I unbox everything and put it together in case theres a more thought out combo you guys may have experience with. Also what kinda numbers have you guys gotten with your 351w builds and what parts did you use?