351W stalls at traffic lights

Hi guys!

Ive got a 69 351w with FMX tranny and every time i take og for a drive og Will stall on me.
I can stop at a traffic light and after 5-10 seconds the rpm will drop from 700 to 250 and then stall.
If im quickly i han put in Neutral and keep it Running.
Ive also noticed that when i go from park to Drive, the car tries to jump forward

Can it be my converter in the way out?

Current things checked:
Oil level on the transmission
Aluminium radiator mounted (the coolant temp was a bit too high for me)
Rebuild carburator
New fuel pump
Checked timing and set to 10 degrees
New plugs gapped to 0.030

Oh and the current setup
0.30 over bore
Ported heads
Edelbrock 600cfm carb
Edelbrock rpm intake
Pertronix flame Thrower coil
Pertronix ignitor 3
Lunati barebones 280/290
Holley high flow mechanical fuel pump
Hooker headers
 

