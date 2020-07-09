351W stalls at traffic lights

Hi guys!



Ive got a 69 351w with FMX tranny and every time i take og for a drive og Will stall on me.

I can stop at a traffic light and after 5-10 seconds the rpm will drop from 700 to 250 and then stall.

If im quickly i han put in Neutral and keep it Running.

Ive also noticed that when i go from park to Drive, the car tries to jump forward



Can it be my converter in the way out?



Current things checked:

Oil level on the transmission

Aluminium radiator mounted (the coolant temp was a bit too high for me)

Rebuild carburator

New fuel pump

Checked timing and set to 10 degrees

New plugs gapped to 0.030



Oh and the current setup

0.30 over bore

Ported heads

Edelbrock 600cfm carb

Edelbrock rpm intake

Pertronix flame Thrower coil

Pertronix ignitor 3

Lunati barebones 280/290

Holley high flow mechanical fuel pump

Hooker headers