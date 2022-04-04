351w svo block

Hey guys wanting to know if any one has any info on this svo block. I have a full rotating assembly for a 351w with c mains to make a 408. This block is going for 1k. Says it's all stock bore. I read something about some of these being dry sump, that would steer me away if so. My pistons are 30 over.
What's the max horsepower limit on these ? Would I just be better off getting a boss block ? I like to run 10s. Thanks in advance.
 

I think i have this in a couple of older Ford Motorsport parts catalogs. I'll see if i can pull up the listing later.

Not seeing anything about dry sump for it, and seem to see conflicting into as to max HP. I have seen 800ish HP quoted a bit.

Let me see if i can dig up the actual Ford Motorsport catalog page.
 
Only page I have with the SVO 351. Not sure which it would be. This is 1987 so it’s possible it’s not listed
78C3CBCB-4E12-43C5-B41F-90616E2B4D05.jpeg
 
Thank you man ! I appreciate it
I cant find anything online. The guy doesn't know if it's 9.5 or 9.2 My intake is for a 9.5 deck. I see that two of them only go .030 over. Meaning my pistons would max the bore out if it's the same.
 
