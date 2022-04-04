351w svo block

Hey guys wanting to know if any one has any info on this svo block. I have a full rotating assembly for a 351w with c mains to make a 408. This block is going for 1k. Says it's all stock bore. I read something about some of these being dry sump, that would steer me away if so. My pistons are 30 over.

What's the max horsepower limit on these ? Would I just be better off getting a boss block ? I like to run 10s. Thanks in advance.