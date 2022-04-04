351w svo block

Ang3lgarcia
New Member
-
- Jan 15, 2022
-
- 8
-
- 0
-
- 1
-
- 24
Hey guys wanting to know if any one has any info on this svo block. I have a full rotating assembly for a 351w with c mains to make a 408. This block is going for 1k. Says it's all stock bore. I read something about some of these being dry sump, that would steer me away if so. My pistons are 30 over.
What's the max horsepower limit on these ? Would I just be better off getting a boss block ? I like to run 10s. Thanks in advance.
What's the max horsepower limit on these ? Would I just be better off getting a boss block ? I like to run 10s. Thanks in advance.
Attachments
-
Screenshot_20220403-213929_OfferUp.jpg193.8 KB · Views: 8
-
Screenshot_20220403-213914_OfferUp.jpg89.2 KB · Views: 10
-
Screenshot_20220403-213920_OfferUp.jpg231 KB · Views: 10
-
Screenshot_20220403-213938_OfferUp.jpg156.8 KB · Views: 6
-
Screenshot_20220403-213942_OfferUp.jpg183.2 KB · Views: 5
-
Screenshot_20220403-213948_OfferUp.jpg173.7 KB · Views: 6