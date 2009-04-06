351w swap in a 76 cobra ll?

what has to be done for a 351w swap, I came across hedman headers that i guess is made specifically for this swap,i don't know if they will work, i have a c4 trans in there right now,,and those headers aren't cheap there like $700.
 

Swapping in a 351w isn't all that hard, if you use the factory exhaust manifolds. The two different headers available for the swap involve some work. I think (not 100% sure) that the Hedman's require the motor to be repositioned by using a plate. Another brand requires a battery relocation and some modification to the fender wells.
Also, depending on the intake/carb setup you go with, cutting the hood for clearance may be needed. If you go with a low rise intake, you can manage it without cutting.
Other than that, it's a drop in and go. No changes needed to fit the radiator, shroud, starter, etc. I did buy a bracket to adapt the 302 power steering bracket to the 351, but only because I wanted something that looked better than the hacked piece that was in there.
Good luck.
 
swap

the headers that hedman offer, i'm pretty sure they go right underneath everything, so from the heads straight down, so it can clear, cuz i guess they cant fit through where the tranny is..and how does that whole motor plate thing work..
 
COBRAIIW

Steel Steeds

COBRAIIW said:
The 302 oil pan will not fit the 351w, so the oil pan for the 351w must be used and modified to clear the rack and pinoin steering.
You're absolutely right, I totally spaced that. I had a 351w pan customized with a baffled 7 qt. deep sump. Cost a bit, but looks and works great.

I still have the original pan off my 351w if somebody wants it. Ready to go to work in any Mustang II with a 351w. It is NOT pretty, but it never leaked. It's basically the original Mustang II 302 lower part, welded to a 351w upper pan rail, and then beat on to make it fit. The previous owner did a lot of redneck engineering...
If anyone can use it, $20 plus shipping and the pickup is included.
 
crazycatxr7

so what do u have to do get a 351w pan and take it to a shop and have a modified to fit cuz of the steering rack,
 
COBRAIIW

The headers I used are old Blackjacks that came with the car.
The oil pan I modified myself. I cut out the section that wouldn't clear the steering, and welded a section in that did.
 
Steel Steeds

crazycatxr7 said:
so what do u have to do get a 351w pan and take it to a shop and have a modified to fit cuz of the steering rack,
That would be really expensive. Even with my new custom pan, after they mocked it up I brought it home and bolted it to the motor. It needed a bit more massaging to clear the crank. Then I dropped the motor in the car, and it needed more clearancing to clear the rack. I went through that process twice, but in the end if fit like a glove.
 
BIGRED77FORD

351W Swap

I'm new to this website, so bare with me.

I've done this swap in 1980 Mercury Bobcat.
Headers - Hedman 85601
Motor Plate - Hedman 56066
Tatol Performance - F351 Modified Oil Pan/Oil Pump Pickup

I can send you pics.
E-mail at [email protected] for your addy
 
TadStipp

Steel Steeds said:
Swapping in a 351w isn't all that hard, if you use the factory exhaust manifolds. The two different headers available for the swap involve some work. I think (not 100% sure) that the Hedman's require the motor to be repositioned by using a plate. Another brand requires a battery relocation and some modification to the fender wells.
Also, depending on the intake/carb setup you go with, cutting the hood for clearance may be needed. If you go with a low rise intake, you can manage it without cutting.
Other than that, it's a drop in and go. No changes needed to fit the radiator, shroud, starter, etc. I did buy a bracket to adapt the 302 power steering bracket to the 351, but only because I wanted something that looked better than the hacked piece that was in there.
Good luck.
what motor mounts?
 
