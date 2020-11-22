351w swap in foxbody

nelio tapia
I have a complete 351w 5.8 block off a 1996 ford e150.
can I just drop this motor in my 83 foxbody?
my plan is to keep the motor carbureted and use the same set up as my current 5,0 302.
if anyone can give a part list I need to get the swap done that would help thanks everyone.
any information would help.
