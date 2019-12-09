351w V8 Escorch Wagon with Mustang parts

Thanks guys! Too kind. Too kind. I did some shop classes as a kid and built some crazy stuff, but as the story goes, married then kids, lots of jobs and work, and didn't do any fabrication forever. Then the kids are leaving home, and you figure out that all the jobs that you busted your butt at, never really meant much in the end. So just made a decision to build something, as though I only had one shot to do one project car. When you do that, then nothing matters. Lack of money, lack of time, serious lack of skills lol. None of that, becomes a factor anymore. I can tell you I didn't know how to make all that stuff before I got started. I just knew things we needed for the build, and there was like zero funds to buy the stuff.

Well, this post got way messed up introspective. Holy cow!

Along the way I just kept thinking about wanting to share something that at least one other person would say --> That's cool.

Thanks guys, you made it worth it!

Okay done posting sappy a$$ sh**.