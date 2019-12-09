351w V8 Escorch Wagon with Mustang parts

Getting closer to having the Escorch on the road. The car was originally my wife's grand father's car he purchased new. I ended up putting 300k on it before the engine died.
About that same time a 351w engine and AOD trans became available.
I still need to put some kind of shifter in it, and a few odds and ends like radiator overflow etc.
Escorch for t shirt 06 11 2018b.fw.png
 

Been trying to get my dang profile photo set, looked everywhere and clicked on everything, but can't seem to get how to load it. I check some posts how to do it, but the web format changed and doesn't have the same options as what was shown. I'm it's something too simple and I'm just missing it. Any help would be appreciated.

Photo is of the actual car but I had it enhance for printing up on some T-shirts.

Finished welding in the passenger side tub, sealed it, and sprayed some primer on it tonight. Driver's side tub next.
20191210_193647.jpg
20191210_193717.jpg
20191130_170012.jpg
 
Thanks guys! Too kind. Too kind. I did some shop classes as a kid and built some crazy stuff, but as the story goes, married then kids, lots of jobs and work, and didn't do any fabrication forever. Then the kids are leaving home, and you figure out that all the jobs that you busted your butt at, never really meant much in the end. So just made a decision to build something, as though I only had one shot to do one project car. When you do that, then nothing matters. Lack of money, lack of time, serious lack of skills lol. None of that, becomes a factor anymore. I can tell you I didn't know how to make all that stuff before I got started. I just knew things we needed for the build, and there was like zero funds to buy the stuff.
Well, this post got way messed up introspective. Holy cow!
Along the way I just kept thinking about wanting to share something that at least one other person would say --> That's cool.
Thanks guys, you made it worth it!
Okay done posting sappy a$$ sh**.
 
