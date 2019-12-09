351w V8 Escorch Wagon with Mustang parts

CrazyRobert
Member
- Dec 9, 2019
Getting closer to having the Escorch on the road. The car was originally my wife's grand father's car he purchased new. I ended up putting 300k on it before the engine died.
About that same time a 351w engine and AOD trans became available.
I still need to put some kind of shifter in it, and a few odds and ends like radiator overflow etc.
