351w wide headers

nc_302
New Member
-
- Oct 1, 2019
-
- 10
-
- 0
-
- 1
-
- 21
Foxbody 351w swap with wide pattern header bolt holes. What headers do I need? Measuring 2 3/4 inches from centers.
|Thread starter
|Similar threads
|Forum
|Replies
|Date
|T
|351w timing
|Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
|15
|M
|2004 3.8 to carb 351w gauge help
|1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
|0
|T
|351w behind 4r70w
|1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
|0
|Sn95 351w swap
|1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
|6
|S
|Rear Axle and Stock Fan/Shroud help w/ 351w
|1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
|0