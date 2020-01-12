351w with 302 cam?

X

Xzkittle01

New Member
Jul 26, 2018
10
0
1
22
West Virginia
I have a 1994 mustang it has a carberated 1994 truck 351w in it. I just put gt40p heads on a week ago and I think I have a collapsed lifter on the 7th cylinder. Or maybe a bad spring. 3rd one from the back to be exact. How can I tell the difference between a bad spring or a collapsed lifter?

Also if it's the lifter can I use a 1993 302 ho cam in it and just replace the back lifters? I'm not loaded with money so the easier way to make it run right is the route I'm going for.

If it's a bad spring, what set of springs should I get that will work without valve modifications?
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
J Want to possibly swap out a 302 for a 351W Fox Engine Swaparoo 1
8 Engine 302 block with a 355 stroker, would these internals work in a 351w Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
A Engine Swapping 302 Block With 351w Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 13
Steven Pech Rebuild A 351w Or 302 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 9
saltymaz 302 cam in a 351w??? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 11
Similar threads
Want to possibly swap out a 302 for a 351W
Engine 302 block with a 355 stroker, would these internals work in a 351w
Engine Swapping 302 Block With 351w
Rebuild A 351w Or 302
302 cam in a 351w???
Top Bottom