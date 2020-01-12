351w with 302 cam?

I have a 1994 mustang it has a carberated 1994 truck 351w in it. I just put gt40p heads on a week ago and I think I have a collapsed lifter on the 7th cylinder. Or maybe a bad spring. 3rd one from the back to be exact. How can I tell the difference between a bad spring or a collapsed lifter?



Also if it's the lifter can I use a 1993 302 ho cam in it and just replace the back lifters? I'm not loaded with money so the easier way to make it run right is the route I'm going for.



If it's a bad spring, what set of springs should I get that will work without valve modifications?