351w with Trick Flow 11r heads with BBK tuned headers in 1995 SN95GT fit ?

E

ebowie

New Member
Oct 16, 2018
8
0
1
64
Okee Wisconsin
I am looking at installing a 351w with Trick flow 11r heads into my 1995 sn95 and was wondering if the BBK tuned shorty headers will fit. Does anybody know this ?
 

