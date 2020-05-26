351w wont start after cam swap

When you say it seems like the battery is out of juice do you mean it just clicks or is it turning over very slow? Have you double check the wire connection at the starter? If you jumper the starter solenoid with a screwdriver does it turn over faster?



Thats about all the help I'm going to be. I'm sure others will join in. If you can take some pictures around the engine bay that might help others. Try to take pictures of the wiring so people can verify that everything is hooked up correctly.



Good luck!