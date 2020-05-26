351w wont start after cam swap

Jaha95
Hey guys!
Ive been swapping out my cam this weekend and gotten my heads refurbished but after i gotten it all put back Together the car wont start!
When i crank the engine its seems like the battery is out of juice (ive tried with 2 different batteries, both fully charged) jo back fire or anything
The things i have tried is:
Restapping the distributor 180 degrees
Checked for spark
Double checked the timing gear (lines up at 12 and 6 o clock)
Measured the voltage through the ground connection on the engine
Double checked the firing order
The cam is a lunati barebone 280/290
Anyone got any tips?
