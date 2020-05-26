351w wont start after cam swap

J

Jaha95

Member
Apr 26, 2020
Vejle > Danmark
Hey guys!
Ive been swapping out my cam this weekend and gotten my heads refurbished but after i gotten it all put back Together the car wont start!

When i crank the engine its seems like the battery is out of juice (ive tried with 2 different batteries, both fully charged) jo back fire or anything

The things i have tried is:
Restapping the distributor 180 degrees
Checked for spark
Double checked the timing gear (lines up at 12 and 6 o clock)
Measured the voltage through the ground connection on the engine
Double checked the firing order

The cam is a lunati barebone 280/290


Anyone got any tips?
 

Olivethefet

Olivethefet

Slap me as well as point and laugh
May 17, 2018
Enterprise AL
When you say it seems like the battery is out of juice do you mean it just clicks or is it turning over very slow? Have you double check the wire connection at the starter? If you jumper the starter solenoid with a screwdriver does it turn over faster?

Thats about all the help I'm going to be. I'm sure others will join in. If you can take some pictures around the engine bay that might help others. Try to take pictures of the wiring so people can verify that everything is hooked up correctly.

Good luck!
 
J

Jaha95

Member
Apr 26, 2020
Vejle > Danmark
It just turns over Very slow, no change when i try to bump it

The only wiring i have touched is the harness to the ignition coil, Walter temp and oil pressure sensor and the ground Going from the head to the firewall (checked that also)
 
