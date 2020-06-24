Healthy dish on the 4FTE block351 scrubbed and painted.Back inAccessories On:Intake and Carb On:Trans filter and fluid changed while I was at it:All done:So my covid-19 break allowed for a leisurely 2 month swap. I worked on it when it was warm and when I was in a good mood. It actually starts easier and runs smoother with the roller cam even though I gained a half inch in lift. Car pulls hard and obliterates 225 tires all through 1st and 2nd gear. All in all, a worthwhile swap.