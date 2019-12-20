357w: would you do it again??

ras50gt

ras50gt

Member
Oct 25, 2005
I'm leaning toward doing a 351w swap over a 347. Was considering going all out to a 408, but talked to a few people that said for a more street friendly car they probably would have done a 347 or 357w. I want to see if anyone else has experience on this. Did you build a short block and then realize you should have done it differently and or went too far with it?

I want to remain streetable and run on pump gas and at least keep up with newer cars. Figure the 351w will also give me room to grow in the future. My goal would be at least 450-500 hp. I had an 03 Cobra, which was my daily driver, around 480hp. I liked the power level and it could hang with a lot of cars. I do have a supercharger to install or sell depending on the route I go. It's a paxton sl1220. Too small for a 357w?
 

a91what

a91what

SendMeUrDataLog
Mod Dude
Apr 6, 2011
Hillsborough county
Lets talk about supporting parts...
as an example I have built a 393w that should make somewhere around 450-500hp easily and be tame enough the wife could go get groceries in it. The way the car idles and cruise characteristics are determined mostly by cam selection.
-cam is mildish mid 230* duration with 114*LSA and 575lift. very streetable and on the small side for a 393w
-heads are budget minded ProMaxx 190cc I chose these on a recommendation, some of my customers i tune for have made great power with these.
- intake choice will vary by build I am using a holley hi ram on this one.
I am hoping for a nice flat torque curve that exceeds 400fllbs from 2200-6200 rpm this will make the car fun to drive. The cam choice will idle easily at 600rpm if i want it too and will have a slightly aggressive tone at idle. Car should get great fuel mileage as well

bottom line the increased displacement will make power production easy and will make a cam act smaller than it is making idle and cruise characteristics smooth. I would never spend money on a short-block or bottom end parts and not stroke the engine.
 
95BlueStallion

95BlueStallion

Drop into my dm’s gurrrrrl
10 Year Member
Feb 22, 2007
Cedar Rapids, Iowa
What he said.

Go 408 with a custom cam made to be well mannered. Cam gurus know how to make em anyway you want.

My 347 is a bit grumpy because of my cam. I bought it as a whole prebuilt engine, so for me it just is what it is for now. But it’s not because of the stroke.
 
