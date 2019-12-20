357w: would you do it again??

I'm leaning toward doing a 351w swap over a 347. Was considering going all out to a 408, but talked to a few people that said for a more street friendly car they probably would have done a 347 or 357w. I want to see if anyone else has experience on this. Did you build a short block and then realize you should have done it differently and or went too far with it?



I want to remain streetable and run on pump gas and at least keep up with newer cars. Figure the 351w will also give me room to grow in the future. My goal would be at least 450-500 hp. I had an 03 Cobra, which was my daily driver, around 480hp. I liked the power level and it could hang with a lot of cars. I do have a supercharger to install or sell depending on the route I go. It's a paxton sl1220. Too small for a 357w?