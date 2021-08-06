35th anniversary question

Adriano S.

Aug 4, 2021
Switzerland
Hi there my name is Adriano and I'm writing you from Switzerland . I own 2 SN95 stangs , a 2003 cobra convertible and a 96 mystic cobra.

I have a question regarding the 1999 35 anniversary edition. Did they ever use the 3.8 V6 engine on those 35th ? ( on the net zio see some cars for sale which are V6 , literature and Ford brochures speak say they had to be only Gt 4.6 ) . Second question : apart the 4 colors ( red , black , white and silver ) as far as you know, have there been any other colors used on the 35th anniversary edition , maybe some special order cars ecc ? I m asking those question cause on an Italian forum , a guy owns a green 1999/2000 3.8 convertible car ( has been a bit modified ) , but he claims his car is a 35th edition...
 

