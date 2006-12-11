99intrcptr
New Member
-
- Dec 11, 2006
-
- 2
-
- 0
-
- 0
Hey can someone tell me where I can go to find the production number on my 35th anniversary? I tried the 35th registry a long time ago but never got a reply.Thanx.
I saw that someone has the production numbers for the 35th GTs. I was wondering if someone can help me to decrypt my vin to solve my problem.
I have had the car since 2001. My vin is 1FAFP42X9XF169003, can anyone help?
While we're at it how about 1FAFP42XoXF188877 1999GT?
I had a guy come over to me at a parking lot (he also had a 99) and tell me that my car was a "real" 35th anny edition. I have the pony style interior, floormats, blackout between the tailights, but I'm a little confused over his statement.
Any light on this would be appreciated, thanks in advance.
So all 99's were 35 annys, but the "limited edition" were different because of the extras?
Hey can someone tell me where I can go to find the production number on my 35th anniversary? I tried the 35th registry a long time ago but never got a reply.Thanx.
i ended up PM him last nite............ thank you
Check your PM, I sent your number to you.:SNSign:
THANKS SO much for the info and the QUICK response!