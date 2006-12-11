35th Anniv 35th production numbers

9

99intrcptr

New Member
Dec 11, 2006
2
0
0
Hey can someone tell me where I can go to find the production number on my 35th anniversary? I tried the 35th registry a long time ago but never got a reply.Thanx.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


VOORHEES

VOORHEES

Stangnet's "35th Limited Edition" VIN Guy
Mod Dude
Nov 9, 1999
3,046
35
119
50
LaGrange, GA
I replied to your message 99intrcptr.

Yours is #2696 of 4628.
 
  • Like
Reactions: 1 user
V

Venomis

New Member
Dec 15, 2006
1
0
1
Production numbers

I saw that someone has the production numbers for the 35th GTs. I was wondering if someone can help me to decrypt my vin to solve my problem.
I have had the car since 2001. My vin is 1FAFP42X9XF169003, can anyone help?
 
VOORHEES

VOORHEES

Stangnet's "35th Limited Edition" VIN Guy
Mod Dude
Nov 9, 1999
3,046
35
119
50
LaGrange, GA
Venomis said:
I saw that someone has the production numbers for the 35th GTs. I was wondering if someone can help me to decrypt my vin to solve my problem.
I have had the car since 2001. My vin is 1FAFP42X9XF169003, can anyone help?
Click to expand...



I also replied to your PM... Your GT is #1417 of 4628. Unfortunately, thats all the information I can give you. Its all I have available.
 
blacksheep-1

blacksheep-1

Member
Oct 21, 2006
322
4
18
While we're at it how about 1FAFP42XoXF188877 1999GT?
I had a guy come over to me at a parking lot (he also had a 99) and tell me that my car was a "real" 35th anny edition. I have the pony style interior, floormats, blackout between the tailights, but I'm a little confused over his statement.
Any light on this would be appreciated, thanks in advance.
 
VOORHEES

VOORHEES

Stangnet's "35th Limited Edition" VIN Guy
Mod Dude
Nov 9, 1999
3,046
35
119
50
LaGrange, GA
blacksheep-1 said:
While we're at it how about 1FAFP42XoXF188877 1999GT?
I had a guy come over to me at a parking lot (he also had a 99) and tell me that my car was a "real" 35th anny edition. I have the pony style interior, floormats, blackout between the tailights, but I'm a little confused over his statement.
Any light on this would be appreciated, thanks in advance.
Click to expand...



Hello blacksheep,

Yes, you have a true 1999 "Limited Edition" GT. # 2701 of 4628 total made. Which part of his statement was confusing? It may be because all 1999 Mustangs(except Cobra) have the 35th badge. But not all are "Limited Editions".
 
VOORHEES

VOORHEES

Stangnet's "35th Limited Edition" VIN Guy
Mod Dude
Nov 9, 1999
3,046
35
119
50
LaGrange, GA
blacksheep-1 said:
So all 99's were 35 annys, but the "limited edition" were different because of the extras?
Click to expand...


Much confusion about the 1999 Mustang came from Ford themselves. Because simply by the act of placing the simple badges on Mustangs in 1999(V-6 and GT alike) everyone has a "35th Anniversary Mustang", but not the specific model built to commerate the 35th Anniversary. That designation is upon the "Limited Edition" GT only.
 
35th Anniv LE

35th Anniv LE

Member
Apr 16, 2005
129
2
18
Upper LH Corner, Seattle, WA
ALL 1999s are 35th Anniversary Mustangs and have the 35th Anniversary badge on the front fenders. Of the 126,067 Mustangs built in the 1999 model year, 4,628 were "Limited Edition" Mustangs.

Limited Editions came only in White, Black, Silver, or Performance Red.

Total Production: 4,628

BODY STYLE
Coupes 2,318
Convertibles 2,310

COLOR
Performance Red 1,555
Black 1,299
Silver 1,259
Crystal White 515

Here's a good site for 1999 Production figures:
http://www.yellowmustangregistry.com/Production99.html

Exterior Features of 1999 Mustang:
hood scoop, black applique on hood, black honeycomb between taillamps, 17" X 8" bright machined 5-spoke aluminum wheels

Interior Features
Midnight Black leather/vinyl seats with silver leather inserts and "Pony" logo, Midnight Black carpeted floor mats with 35th Anniversary logo, instrument cluster with gray mask and 35th Anniversary script, silver leather door trim inserts, aluminum shift knob.
 

Attachments

  • r1[1].jpg
    r1[1].jpg
    3 KB · Views: 647
blacksheep-1

blacksheep-1

Member
Oct 21, 2006
322
4
18
Yep, that's mine performance red, just like the pix Thanks for the help.
If any of you guys live around St. Petersburg, Fl. let me know. We have a very informal "white trash mustang club" basically, we meet for dinner on Tuesday nights.
 
*Sandy*

*Sandy*

New Member
Sep 29, 2006
12
0
0
IoWa
99intrcptr said:
Hey can someone tell me where I can go to find the production number on my 35th anniversary? I tried the 35th registry a long time ago but never got a reply.Thanx.
Click to expand...

ok....I'm new to stangnet too I recently bought my 99 mustang 35th anniversay I was wondering too if someone could help me find the production number on it.
thanks :D
 
W

white35thvert

New Member
Feb 7, 2007
3
1
0
voorhees.. i sent you a pm. i just bought a real 99 anniversary limited. its white black top and its an auto. i know they only made 515 white ones but i am trying to figure out how many out of that 515 were converts and auto.. can you help??
 
  • Like
Reactions: 1 user
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

D
Hi! 1999 GT convertible 35th anniversary LE
Replies
2
Views
204
The Welcome Wagon
General karthief
General karthief
Silver35th
Need help restoring 35th anniversary silver/black seats
Replies
0
Views
161
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
Silver35th
Silver35th
C
For Sale 1999 Mustang GT Limited Edition $6500
Replies
0
Views
819
SN95 Mustangs For Sale (1994-04)
Chris.MC
C
B
Looking for a support part # for a '99 GT 35th anniversary spoiler
Replies
0
Views
332
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
BenG
B
N
Need help with figuring out production number
Replies
0
Views
620
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
Nathanruffnstuff
N
Top Bottom