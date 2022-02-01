363 Long or Short block

My 88 currently has a stock bottom end, trick flow 170 heads, 42 pound injectors, edelbrock rpm II intake, 70mm, throttle body, powerdyne supercharger.

Should I buy a short block 363 and reuse everything but the powerdyne or get a fully built long block with better flowing heads and intake. Is the additional cost worth it.

Or, use the 170 heads but change the intake to a Box R with a bigger throttle body.

Also what size injector should I run on a naturally aspirated 363?

All opinions are welcomed. Thank you