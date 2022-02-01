363 Long or Short block

B

Brent Francis

New Member
Feb 19, 2019
15
0
1
53
Maryland
My 88 currently has a stock bottom end, trick flow 170 heads, 42 pound injectors, edelbrock rpm II intake, 70mm, throttle body, powerdyne supercharger.
Should I buy a short block 363 and reuse everything but the powerdyne or get a fully built long block with better flowing heads and intake. Is the additional cost worth it.
Or, use the 170 heads but change the intake to a Box R with a bigger throttle body.
Also what size injector should I run on a naturally aspirated 363?
All opinions are welcomed. Thank you
 

  • Sponsors(?)


B

Brent Francis

New Member
Feb 19, 2019
15
0
1
53
Maryland
I would like to upgrade since it has a small Crower cam. It puts out 417 at the wheel. I would like more power and not have the low boost powerdyne charger. Do you think I should should stroke my block to 347, have heads worked on, nice cam, better intake?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

R
Help me with a 347 set up
Replies
9
Views
704
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
j753303
j753303
K
Engine 1991 5.0
Replies
3
Views
370
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
General karthief
General karthief
8
89 302 swap sputtering during regular acceleration
Replies
2
Views
167
Fox Engine Swaparoo
7991LXnSHO
7991LXnSHO
C
Aluminum 2v build, 300/300 at the wheels goal?
Replies
0
Views
225
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
ClayBelt
C
R
Electrical Hard to Start, Rough Idle, Won't Rev Up/Barely Any Power to Drive
Replies
16
Views
785
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
90sickfox
90sickfox
Top Bottom