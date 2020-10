Hi everyone with stangs.I want to upgrade my gears.I want 373 or 390 gears,not 410s as I think they won't be that good for highway speed.My mechanic suggested 390s over 373s and said they would be a good middle between 373s and 410s.Do the 390s have better pick up and will I notice much say 0 to 60? Does anyone have any experience with 390s?I had 373s in my fox body but that was 20 years ago and I really don't remember how they were? Any suggestions would be great!