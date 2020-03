03 GT with 5spd, CAI, 73mm BBK throttle intake, cat back and lmr’s staggered 17” bullitts. Drive car regularly and frequently on the highway. Looking to get new gears and trying to decide between 373 and 410? Obviously looking to go faster around town but it does spend some time on the highway. Haven’t tuned yet cause I’m waiting until after the gears. Suggestions?