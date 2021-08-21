38 Years later I can’t find proof this Cobra existed

Aug 21, 2021
Wisconsin
In 1983 or 84, a young BoatsHateMe bought a 1979 Cobra off the lot of a Ford dealer. I instantly fell in love with that car. This was a car I had to be careful with when driving. You didn’t just hammer the pedal anyoldwhere. Later that weekend I went out with some friends, let a lady friend drive as I’d had too much and she lost it on some ice on the road, totaling the car. Lots more to that story but that can be told over some beers around the fire.

As searchability has become easier over the years with technology I’ve Henn looking, and looking, for the color scheme I had. Makes me wonder now if this car had been repainted or who knows what.

What I had was the pewter color with black and orange trim and decals. It was the same color as the pace car but did not say pace car nor did it have any ponies on the side. It had the decal package and hood I’m pretty sure of the Cobra shown on the white car and the base pewter color of the pace car.

Has anyone ever seen the combination I am looking for? If I ever find one available I’m going to have to make it mine.
 

Top Bottom