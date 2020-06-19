3D printed spoilers?

Wondering if anyone has had one made before and if so what company did you use, and how did they go about it?



I dont really like how the stock spoiler for 71-73 looks on coupe. however now that i put the front chin spoiler and NACA hood on my coupe, the back end looks like its missing something. I really like how ducktail spoilers look and can be really subtle but of course no one makes anything like that.



i was even thinking to download some 3d print software to try and design one myself, LOL.