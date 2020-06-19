3D printed spoilers?

Wondering if anyone has had one made before and if so what company did you use, and how did they go about it?

I dont really like how the stock spoiler for 71-73 looks on coupe. however now that i put the front chin spoiler and NACA hood on my coupe, the back end looks like its missing something. I really like how ducktail spoilers look and can be really subtle but of course no one makes anything like that.

i was even thinking to download some 3d print software to try and design one myself, LOL.
 

if you can design it yourself, you can then take the program and have someone do the printing, since i doubt you have the money or space for your own 3D printer large enough to do the job. look for companies in your area that do rapid prototyping.
 
