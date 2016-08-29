3g Alt Voltage Regulator Sense Wire?

flashback87
Member
-
- May 18, 2010
-
- 338
-
- 2
-
- 19
Hey guys,
My amp light has been going on and I think I found the issue. The 14 awg fuse link going to the 2g alternator wires and voltage regulator wire was brittle and broke. So, I soldered in some new wire and my amp light is now off
My question is, can I just bypass the 2g alternator wire since I have a 3g and run the regulator wire straight to the starter solenoid?
If not, what is the best way to rewire this section of wire? you will see in jrichkers diagram below, the wires I'm talking about. I cut the 14 awg fusible link right before the fusible link where it merges into the 2g wires, so I didn't have a lot of wire to solder on to. Do they make fusible links like this where one wire merges into 2?
I hope this makes sense.
Thanks in advance!
