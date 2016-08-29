3g Alt Voltage Regulator Sense Wire?

jrichker said:





The yellow wire can connect directly to the battery side of the starter solenoid as long as you provide a 18 gauge fuse link or a 15 amp inline fuse for it. Click to expand...

Sorry to hijack but I have a similar question related to alternator - voltage regulator wiring . what should someone do if they don’t have a starter solenoid? Took me two starters to realize it was missing so I added a 200amp starter relay into the fender with a buss bar. That is my starter solenoid essentially. Can I tie my alternator ignition switch wire (g/r) into the signal wire that goes to my starter or do I need to run it all the way back to the relay within the fender? My alternator power goes directly to battery right now and I intend to relocate it to the buss bar in fender during Holley terminator x install. I added a picture of how my starter relay is wired in my fender. Currently. My alternator voltage regulator wiring has the yellow wire from D connector, looping back to the main post on the alt with a 16-18 gauge fuselink to ring terminal. My green/red wire runs along the lower frame rail with the main power cable and eventually merges into a baby blue connector near driver side shock tower.