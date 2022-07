3g Alt Voltage Regulator Sense Wire?

The yellow wire and its fuse link are hidden back in the wiring harness past where the 2 black/orange wires connect to the main alternator 14 gauge fuse link. You will have to peel the covering off of the wiring harness to get to it.The yellow wire with its' fuse link or inline fuse can be directly connected to the battery side of the starter solenoid. At that point you can eliminate the black/orange wires.Since you have said that you have a low level of proficiency in electrical matters, here's some help before you get started.Automotive circuits are mostly simple stuff: a power source, a connection path, a control device, a load, and a ground.The battery/alternator is the positive power source.The wire and fuses are the connection path.Control devices are switches, relays and sensors.A load is a light, motor, solenoid, relay coil or heater element.In automotive circuits, grounds are the return path so the electrical power can flow from the load to the negative side of the power source.Electricity flows like water:Voltage is like pressure,Current in amps is like volume,Resistance is like the kink you put in a garden hose to decrease the pressure or volume.Power is pressure multiplied by volume or voltage multiplied by current (amps)Digest that, and you just got the first 3 days of Electricity 101.Use some jumper wires (connection path and ground) to hook up a switch (control device), a battery (power source), a light bulb (load). Now make the light turn on and off with the switch.That's the electrical lab for the first week of Electricity 101.For free automotive electrical training, see Automotive Training and Resource Site . I have personally reviewed the material and it is very good. If you are new to automotive electrical troubleshooting, I highly recommend you spend a hour or so going through the material. You'll save at least that much time troubleshooting problems.