3g Alternator Fox Upgrade

Preface: When the following procedure is complete, the ORANGE/BLACK factory alternator wire WILL NOT BE USED. Whether you cut that connector off or just leave it hanging is up to you (I prefer to just leave it tied up out of the way).



Using the factory ORANGE/BLACK wires on an alternator upgrade can lead to an under hood fire. They're barely able to carry the 75 amps from the factory 2G alternator much less the load from a 3G+ into radiator fans or stereo amps etc.



