Engine 3G alternator ground questions.

Hope everyone is doing well!

So, am I crazy for wanting to put my battery back in the engine bay?

My car is strictly a cruiser. I already have a PA 3g alternator on the car with upgraded grounds.

Right now I have a 4 gauge ground going from engine block to the frame. The engine side is normally where the battery negative cable attaches to. Can I still run the negative battery cable to that same location with the 4 gauge ground on there? Or do I need to move the 4 gauge ground somewhere else?

Thanks.
 

