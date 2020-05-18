91GTstroked
Hope everyone is doing well!
So, am I crazy for wanting to put my battery back in the engine bay?
My car is strictly a cruiser. I already have a PA 3g alternator on the car with upgraded grounds.
Right now I have a 4 gauge ground going from engine block to the frame. The engine side is normally where the battery negative cable attaches to. Can I still run the negative battery cable to that same location with the 4 gauge ground on there? Or do I need to move the 4 gauge ground somewhere else?
Thanks.
