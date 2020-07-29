3g Alternator pulleys

Do any of you know where or know of a 3g 6 rib alternator pulley that is 2.75 inches . I know a 94-95 is 2 1/8 . 96-98 v6 is 2.5 inches . I’m looking for something that is 2.75 .



I am looking to put my custom asp 8 inch blower pulley with my 6 inch acc drive to get my water pump moving more water at idle . It will be slightly over spun from a 93 cobra After doing all the math . Where as right now it’s spinning slower then a stock 5.0 car or a 93 cobra car with the 93 water pump pulley and a 4.6 under driven acc drive blower pulley at idle .



The alternator must be addressed as well because at 7200rpm if I didn’t change the pulley it will be on fire at close to 20k rpm with the current 94-95 pulley . If i go to the 2.5inch alternator pulley it’s still a little higher then I’d like at 17,280 . For the split seconds it would live there I don’t think it will hurt it but I’d rather be down around 15k rpm at max rpm .



So that leaves the question of does anyone know if one exists ?