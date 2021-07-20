3G Alternator to starter solenoid wiring

Hi all,

I just got my first fox and have purchased a 130 amp alternator upgrade kit from lmr. Upon inspection it looks like the original black/orange wire(s) leading to the alternator were heavily damaged. I am looking to replace these and the fusible links towards the starter solenoid. Would anyone be able to recommend a particular fusible link? Or will any 14 gauge fusible link work? It also looks like there is a fusible link on the yellow wire voltage regulator sense wire. Is this needed because it also shared the same 14 guage fusible link as the black/orange wire?
 

