hey guys new to the forum. Just picked up a 92 notchback. I had a question about doing a 3g alternator upgrade. I found a 130amp 3g alternator off of amazon and also a wiring kit. My question is I am running electric fan, under drive pulleys, sub amp alarm etc, I plan on doing a fuel pump upgrade down the road. I have read that upgrading my alternator and running these underdrive pulleys basically defeats the purpose of the 3g alternator upgrade? What should I be doing here? Remove the underdrive pulleys, swamp them out? let me know, would be greatly appreciated thanks