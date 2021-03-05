3g alternator upgrade

P

paul1392

New Member
Mar 5, 2021
1
0
0
32
vancouver bc
hey guys new to the forum. Just picked up a 92 notchback. I had a question about doing a 3g alternator upgrade. I found a 130amp 3g alternator off of amazon and also a wiring kit. My question is I am running electric fan, under drive pulleys, sub amp alarm etc, I plan on doing a fuel pump upgrade down the road. I have read that upgrading my alternator and running these underdrive pulleys basically defeats the purpose of the 3g alternator upgrade? What should I be doing here? Remove the underdrive pulleys, swamp them out? let me know, would be greatly appreciated thanks
 

  • Sponsors(?)


7991LXnSHO

7991LXnSHO

Now I want a 10 year badge
10 Year Member
Sep 1, 2010
3,760
902
174
Kearney, NE
I would not swamp them out. A gator might choke on them. eBay or recycling will be a better plan.
www.stangnet.com

Progress Thread - Technical Thread/how-to Index

Guys, if "that should be a sticky," then please reply to this thread with the link to your suggestion and why you think it should be added. How to determine if a thread should be included: - Does the topic address a common fox 5.0 owner's needs? / Is it a frequently asked question? / Is it...
www.stangnet.com www.stangnet.com
There are at least two how to threads under electrical you will want to read.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

TOOLOW91
3g Alternator pulleys
Replies
22
Views
1K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
TOOLOW91
TOOLOW91
8
General 3g alternator upgrade on 1989 AscMclaren mustang.
Replies
2
Views
588
Special Production
89Ascmclaren
8
evintho
Electrical 2G to 3G alt swap. Questions on reg plug wiring.
Replies
1
Views
123
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Blown88GT
Blown88GT
91GTstroked
Engine 3G alternator ground questions.
Replies
12
Views
1K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
7991LXnSHO
7991LXnSHO
B
Serpentine Belt Re-route
Replies
9
Views
858
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
revhead347
revhead347
Top Bottom