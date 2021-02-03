3g swap with less then 30 amps worth it?

So I have a 88 EXP, I know not a mustang, but the little ugly FWD bother to a fox.

The car has almost no electronics. It has head/tail lights, blinkers, wippers, rad fan, ignition, tach, fuel pump and shift light. No heat/AC, no dome lights, no high beams no fog lights, no radio no oil/temp/gas or other unnecessary gauges, and no power anything. Even the door and seat belt ringer/buzzer and rear window defroster has been removed.

With everything on the car would be around 30 amps if my math is right. Since I need a new alt and wiring ends I was thinking of doing the 3g swap. Would it even be worth thinking of doing the 3g swap in a car with such a low electronic load?