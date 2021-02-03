3g swap with less then 30 amps worth it?

A

austin86

New Member
Jan 14, 2021
15
0
1
31
ohio
So I have a 88 EXP, I know not a mustang, but the little ugly FWD bother to a fox.
The car has almost no electronics. It has head/tail lights, blinkers, wippers, rad fan, ignition, tach, fuel pump and shift light. No heat/AC, no dome lights, no high beams no fog lights, no radio no oil/temp/gas or other unnecessary gauges, and no power anything. Even the door and seat belt ringer/buzzer and rear window defroster has been removed.
With everything on the car would be around 30 amps if my math is right. Since I need a new alt and wiring ends I was thinking of doing the 3g swap. Would it even be worth thinking of doing the 3g swap in a car with such a low electronic load?
 

  • Sponsors(?)


7991LXnSHO

7991LXnSHO

Now I want a 10 year badge
10 Year Member
Sep 1, 2010
3,636
827
174
Kearney, NE
- That increased output takes more power to spin.
+ the 3g alternators are supposed to have better reliability.
So is it worth it at your power load? I say no if your amp calculations are correct.
 
Mustang5L5

Mustang5L5

i'm familiar with penetration
Mod Dude
Feb 18, 2001
34,801
10,962
224
Massachusetts
Are you sure on those calculations? I’ve done direct measurements on my car and found that the headlights and parking lights were 20-25amps, the hvac blower was 20 amps, the wipers added 5 amps.

do a 6G, 110amp alt and call it a day
 
  • Like
Reactions: austin86
A

austin86

New Member
Jan 14, 2021
15
0
1
31
ohio
Mustang5L5 said:
Are you sure on those calculations? I’ve done direct measurements on my car and found that the headlights and parking lights were 20-25amps, the hvac blower was 20 amps, the wipers added 5 amps.

do a 6G, 110amp alt and call it a day
Click to expand...
Yes. No high beams, no parking lights, no hvac or fan, just about everything not necessary has been removed.
Just ignition. Rad fan, low beams, tail/brake lights, blinkers and wipers.
A early escort pony models had a 45amp alt stock so 30 amps is not out of question.
 
Mustang5L5

Mustang5L5

i'm familiar with penetration
Mod Dude
Feb 18, 2001
34,801
10,962
224
Massachusetts
I’d still recommend the 6G over the 3G. It’s an improved design with beefier bearings and improved cooling. They come on 01-04 V6 Mustangs.

IIRC, your output load is only dictated by the load placed on the alt. The amount of power needed to spin 1amp on a 100a alternator would be much less than full 100a in that same alternator.
 
  • Like
Reactions: austin86
A

austin86

New Member
Jan 14, 2021
15
0
1
31
ohio
Mustang5L5 said:
I’d still recommend the 6G over the 3G. It’s an improved design with beefier bearings and improved cooling. They come on 01-04 V6 Mustangs.

IIRC, your output load is only dictated by the load placed on the alt. The amount of power needed to spin 1amp on a 100a alternator would be much less than full 100a in that same alternator.
Click to expand...
Is there any major difference in wiring by going with a 6g over a 3g? I done 3g swaps but never a 6g. I know I'll have to make a different mounting hardware for a 6g. The 80s escort use a different casing on their alt's then anyway other ford I know off.
 
Last edited:
Mustang5L5

Mustang5L5

i'm familiar with penetration
Mod Dude
Feb 18, 2001
34,801
10,962
224
Massachusetts
I don’t know if the quirks of installing it on an EXP, but It’s the same as the 3 G other than the connection harness. They are readily available.


3D6D466D-AC52-4746-BB4B-61907416DDC3.jpeg
 
  • Like
Reactions: austin86
A

austin86

New Member
Jan 14, 2021
15
0
1
31
ohio
Mustang5L5 said:
I don’t know if the quirks of installing it on an EXP, but It’s the same as the 3 G other than the connection harness. They are readily available.


3D6D466D-AC52-4746-BB4B-61907416DDC3.jpeg
Click to expand...
Thanks for the info. The 3g swap is basically the same on a escort. But escorts have different locations for the bolt holes then most other ford's.
I was thinking of a 3g since some escorts had them with the same bolt hole layout.
 
A

austin86

New Member
Jan 14, 2021
15
0
1
31
ohio
Mustang5L5 said:
6G is a smaller, compact version of the 3G essentially with some reliability improvements.
Click to expand...
Yes but the escorts had different casings making a 4g or 6g swap not as straight forward. Very late 1990 model year escorts had a 3g using the same layout.
T174715669.jpg


So a 6g swap would require a little more then just wiring.
 
Mustang5L5

Mustang5L5

i'm familiar with penetration
Mod Dude
Feb 18, 2001
34,801
10,962
224
Massachusetts
Ah, overlooked that detail. Was thinking too much about the swap on the mustang and dudnt realize the casing needed to be different
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Wayne Waldrep
Getting my car decent. Looking for thoughts on this long list.
Replies
50
Views
5K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Mustang5L5
Mustang5L5
CarMichael Angelo
2v Mod motor swap into a fox.
Replies
0
Views
17K
Fox Engine Swaparoo
CarMichael Angelo
CarMichael Angelo
F
  • Locked
Vortech Blown 93 LX Hatch in NJ
Replies
13
Views
3K
Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93)
FoxEffect89LX
F
1987LXragtop
M90 root blower how to info
Replies
1
Views
6K
SN95 V6 Mustang Tech
1987LXragtop
1987LXragtop
N
  • Locked
What's it worth? Built blown 88 hatch
Replies
9
Views
2K
Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93)
nighthawk355x
N
Top Bottom