3rd Brake Light-'66 Coupe

M

MARKDTN

Member
Apr 5, 2019
56
10
18
52
Chattanooga, TN
This is a photo of the 3rd brake light I added to my '66 Coupe. Sorry for the dirty window. It came from an '89 Mercury Marquis. I have an aftermarket wiring harness so it already had wiring to the trunk for it. I grounded 1 side and spliced the other on the new harness. Bought LED bulbs for it. I thought it blended in OK. I just like the idea of being as visible as possible. (Can also see the top of a 2000 fold-down seat too. It sticks up a little, but not too bad. It is however, not really wide enough)
 

Attachments

  • IMG_0930.JPG
    IMG_0930.JPG
    622.5 KB · Views: 2

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

4
1964.5 Coupe tail light question
Replies
3
Views
400
1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
472viper
4
K
Progress Thread 66 Coupe Build
Replies
50
Views
3K
1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
kevbot
K
T
Stationed Overseas and Want to Restore 66 Stang for Wife for 25th Anniversary
Replies
7
Views
501
1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
horse sence
horse sence
Cool Beans
Progress Thread Lets Frankenstein a 1998 Cobra into a 1968 Coupe!
Replies
20
Views
631
1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
Cool Beans
Cool Beans
isaiahfig71
Brake light issue
Replies
0
Views
296
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
isaiahfig71
isaiahfig71
Top Bottom