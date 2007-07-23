3rd gear grinding TSB completed

Ok so for anyone thats payin attention to this grinding problem that everyone seems to have from what I've read in these forums, I'll tell ya what I think it might be, lol. I went out to my car on my lunch turned off the radio, heat , etc. so it was quiet and proceeded to press the clutch in and out. It seems that it is making some faint noise when the clutch pedal is out, and when it is depressed, the noise slowly goes away in approx. 3-4 seconds. If I attempt to put the gear shifter in 3rd gear w/in the 3-4 seconds it will grind. If I wait the few seconds until the noise stops the gear will go in w/out any problems. All other gears do not need to wait that alotted amount of time. My thought was the clutch cable needs adjusting or the TOB isn't working correctly. Its just odd that it would only do that in the one gear. To recap I already had the synchros, forks, rails, replaced with a TSB. This problem was exactly the same before and after the TSB work......Man I hope they did the work they said they were gonna do! One more thing, when driving at any speed when shifter is in neutral, and i proceed to shift w/ out using the clutch into ( I know stupid but it was just for troubleshooting) 2nd or 4th it wont allow it, it will be blocked from going into the gear. However, w/ 3rd, it allows it to go right into the 3rd slot and grinds just the same as if I had the clutch depressed, there is no blocking of the shifter. I hope all of this makes sense, I really want this prob. to be over. Thanks again