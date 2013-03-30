3rd gear grinding

I have a 2002 GT, 5 spd.
Today i was driving it, and randomly, it started to grind every time i would go into 3rd gear (all of the other gears are fine). It has never done that before. I could up shift or down shift but no matter how hard or soft i would put it into gear, it would grind.
As of now, i just skip 3rd, but what could this possibly be?
I have read around and saw people saying that its common the synchro's are the issue, but do i have to take it to the shop and spend money for them to diagnose it? or what should i do myself?
 

Hello. Did you ever figure out the third gear grinding issue?
 
