4.0 is indeed an interference engine...

tarafied

tarafied

New Member
Oct 2, 2011
6
0
1
Russellville, KY
So my 2007 4.0 has been acting weird for years. Giving me intermittent CEL and misfire codes. Several years ago the harmonic balancer came apart and I replaced it with a auto parts store brand and never gave it much more thought. However, after chasing the fault codes and taking it to a shop, it has had multiple coil packs, plugs, wires, fuel filters, injectors and all kinds of sensors changed never actually fixing it. One day it just started running really really bad making a lot of clatter and died.
Compression test showed it had no compression so I figured it was a timing chain issue. Well it turns out that cheap balancer actually broke, split at the crank and must have been moving around causing the error codes. When it finally completely failed it had taken the lower sprocket with it. In doing so it took a few valves and pistons on the way out. Needless to say the 4.0 is now basically a boat anchor. It needs 6 pistons, a crank one head and all the valves in the other head, not to mention the timing set, gaskets, etc. It only had 97,000 on it and should have run a long time as well I as cared for it.
I am glad to finally understand the problem but t's going to be an expensive fix...
250175251_10220232263062349_1177155557337673645_n.jpg

249480999_10220232264062374_4775573832231673383_n.jpg

250910198_10220239486002918_3695745274767880736_n.jpg

251518616_10220246240651780_3113868056836360295_n.jpg

250999921_10220246239971763_1399549622864240081_n.jpg

251476181_10220246240891786_6835179215547068292_n.jpg
 

