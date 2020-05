4.10 gears with a centri supercharger

scupking said: With 450rwhp I think you will max out. I would say you should trap around 115-120mph. I would stay with 3.73s. Click to expand...

AN EASY WAY (THE WAY I DID IT TO DETERMINE WHICH GEARS TO GET FOR MY CAR) IS FIND OUT YOUR EXACT RATIO FOR 4TH GEAR, THE EXACT DIAMETER OF YOUR TIRES, AND TRY 3.73, 3.90 AND 4.10 W/ THIS CALCULATOR! MY CAR @ 6700 RPMS IN 4TH GEAR W/ THE 3650 5 SPEED STILL HITS 139MPH...TRY IT OUT AND YOU CAN FIGURE OUT EXACTLY WHAT YOU CAN GET OUTTA 4TH GEAR W/ EACH REAR END GEAR. AND whoa, sorry for the caps, I just realized I wrote this all in caps.. soorryy!! Hope this helps u decide. i went w/ 3.73's so I can keep going up on power, goin 4.10's and nearing 500rwhp you are getting damn close to the "Son-of-a-bit*h, gotta go to 5th now" tragedy..lolUSE THE LINK HERE ^ AND PUT IN YOUR INFO... AND IT SEEMS THAT ALL THESE TRANSMISSIONS SHARE THE 1.1 4TH GEAR RATIO, SO FIND OUT THE EXAXT DIAMETER OF YOUR TIRES, USE THE 1.1 AS THE RATIO (WHICH WILL BE 4TH GEAR) AND TRY DIFFERENT RATIOS TO SEE.. AS LONG AS U CAN GET 130 OR SO MPH OUTTA 4TH @ YOUR REDLINE YOU ARE GOOD ALL THE WAY INTO THE 10'S