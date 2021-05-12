4.2 Intake Manifold need help

Z

Zboymadeinusa

New Member
Jun 4, 2018
1
0
0
20
San José California
Hello all,
I’m pretty new to the forum and this is my first post. I have a 2004 3.9 V6 and I swapped the upper intake manifold from a 4.2 onto it. I pretty clearly made a mistake, as my car now thinks it is at 18% throttle position (checked with live feed obd2 reader) when I’m completely off the gas including at a standstill. As soon as I press the in clutch while moving the rpm starts climbing until it hits about 3000. The throttle body is completely closed when this happens so my guess is when I extended the TPS connector I used the wrong gauge wire causing less resistance and a misread of throttle position? What gauge wire should it be? Any other suggestions are greatly appreciated too!
 

