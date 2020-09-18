4.6 2v procharger

Hey everyone, I own an f150 07 with the 4.6 2v so I came here because the mustang bois know 2v inside and out unlike f150 ppl. Anyway I wanna put a supercharger on it, procharger btw and I have 2 questions 1 how reliable would it be at 220000 miles,I know they are reliable aff but want to make sure, anyway my compression is all 120-125 and I don’t burn or leak any oil or have any problems at all, and 2 how much boost would you recommend, not trying to get world records but still be powerful, fast and able to tow and go offroad like how I built my truck. Any info would help and I appreciate anyone who helps!