4.6 2v SOHC 2k rpm Idle, help reading engine data

02stanggt53

Jan 5, 2020
Chicago
Hey guys, I own a 2002 automatic mustang gt with:

flow master CAI
flow master H pipe
just had an engine swap done with a rebuilt
78mm bbk throttle body
SCT/Bama tune

I’ve had about 900 miles since rebuild. Originally when I got the Car back from the engine install it had the same problem, 2k rpm idle in park and neutral. When I shift to reverse or drive it drops to 1.2k rpms. I fixed it before by taking off the new aftermarket iac and putting the motorcraft one on. This brought my idle to 1-1.2k in all gears. The other day when I was driving home on the highway (I pressed the O/D off) because I didn’t know what it did and I cruised On the highway with it, it started these idling problems again. I had codes for iac load over duty, iac circuit malfunction, and camshaft position sensor. Since I swapped the TPS and the IAC I haven’t had the two iac codes pop up. I disconnected my battery, drove it about 40 miles, I will scan today again and see what other codes. When I unplug the iac when the motor is running, the idle does not die (non black vent iac)
My question is this, what vacuum lines must I check, and what is my next step? Here is some engine data from my scanner, I don’t know really how to read it.
 

