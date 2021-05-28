4.6 2V TFS heads, timing cover won’t go back on

2

2VSlowstang

New Member
May 28, 2021
1
0
0
20
AK
Someone point me in the right direction, i’m at lost as hell. So recently i’ve Installed TFS heads and comp stage 2 cams on my 99 Gt. i’m at the point now of just having to button the engine back together and fill with fluids BUT THE DAMN TIMING COVER WILL NOT GO ON. i can’t get the dowels to line up on the bottom cause it feels like the cover is hitting something. i go to look and see what the hold up is and it looked like it was running into the Driver side Tensioner guide. i don’t know how that’s even possible or if that’s why but i took a grinder and lightly ground down that area of the timing cover to see if jt would clear the timing guide, well it clears but it’s still hitting something or is crooked and nothing lines up. god, anyone have any issues with this or am i just plain retarded?
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Levi.Productions
5.4L swap help
Replies
4
Views
876
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
Levi.Productions
Levi.Productions
D
Transmission issue?
Replies
0
Views
323
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
Drummasterj85
D
Andrews24
Progress Thread 91 GT - 5 lug swap, suspension upgrade, restoration...
Replies
13
Views
497
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Andrews24
Andrews24
S
What tires are good for a base model ‘07 v6?
Replies
11
Views
1K
2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk-
cbxer55
C
ThinBlue502
Don’t know where else to vent
Replies
64
Views
4K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
General karthief
General karthief
Top Bottom