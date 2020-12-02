4.6 crankshaft replacement with the heads still on.

Long story short, can it be done? I'm working on a friends 03 4.6 procharged mustang and it started knocking while being tuned. The tuner said it was a rod knock but I haven't pulled it apart yet. The engine is out and on a stand but the more I'm looking into it the more complicated it looks. This is the first time working on a 4.6 so I figured I better find out what I'm getting into before starting on it. I'm reading about crankshaft and camshaft alignment tools? I know I can't spin it with the timing chain off or I'm bending valves but can I pull the cams out so the valve don't open, then spin it? Thanks for any suggestions.
 

