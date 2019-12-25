4.6 engine "build"

Planning out my first ever major car build. I've got a 96 GT with a very tired engine and some money I'm itchin to spend on this car. I'm lucky to have all the resources needed to make this build easy, starting with pulling the engine. I've had some header issues with the bolts connecting the exhaust snapping (I've heard this is a common issue) so i'm planning to do LTs while I've got the engine out. I'm thinking of going with EngineTech's 4.6 rebuild kit they make for this motor which has pistons, gaskets, seals, bearings, timing chain etc.Pretty much a perfect refresh kit for the engine. Doing a Pi swap, as most do to help the engine breathe better and then I'm thinking of going for a hotter cam. Comp cams Xtreme energy stage 2 seems like a good cam to drop in while still being somewhat considerate price-wise.I figure that since I'm gonna be rebuilding the engine anyways I might as well be doing the upgrades I want now, with the engine out. Should I consider taking in the heads and block for machine work? Bore the cylinders and port the heads?I'm not planning forced induction or some ridiculous 500+ hp. Is it worth it? 300whp is probably a bold goal for this engine and I'd be happy to be in that 270-290 range at the crank. Does this sound balanced to you guys? Is there anywhere that I should or shouldn't be spending some money on? Any input is greatly appreciated thanks!!!